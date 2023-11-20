Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Pumpkin Ice Cream Puffs

This extraordinary dessert showcases homemade pumpkin ice cream and cream puffs!

Ingredients

ICE CREAM:

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream



1 cup whole milk, divided1/2 cup sugar6 large egg yolks1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

CREAM PUFFS:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup water

6 tablespoons butter, cubed

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

Directions

1. In a large saucepan, heat cream and 1/2 cup milk to 175°; stir in sugar until dissolved. Whisk a small amount of the hot mixture into the egg yolks. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture reaches at least 160° and coats the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the heat. Cool quickly by placing pan in a bowl of ice water; stir for 2 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining milk. Press waxed paper onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

2. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to the manufacturer’s directions. When ice cream is frozen, transfer to a freezer container; freeze for at least 2 hours before serving.

3. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg; set aside. In a large saucepan, bring water, butter and salt to a boil. Add flour mixture all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is smooth and shiny.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 3 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 400° until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

5. Remove to wire racks. Immediately split puffs open; remove tops and set aside. Discard soft dough from inside. Cool puffs.

6. To serve, scoop ice cream into cream puff bottoms; replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

