East Brady ‘We Believe’ Light-Up Night Set for December 2

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual East Brady Area “We Believe” Light-Up Night will be held on Saturday, December 2.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Activities include:

• 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, 421 Kelly’s Way, crafters, sales of ICE JAM jam and Munchies Man food truck

• 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – East Brady United Methodist Church, 418 Kelly’s Way, crafters, soup, and sandwich lunch

• 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Mortimer’s Music and Antiques, 304 Third Street, Open House

• 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Bridgeview Crossing, 311 Water Street, vendors, crafters, food and drink sales, and bonfire

• 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Cookie Crawl, multiple locations around town:

$7.00 cookie passports are presale and available at the borough office on weekdays or at The Old Bank Deli and The Farmer’s National Bank during business hours;

Passport sales end on November 29;

Participating businesses and churches are River Riders Rentals, George’s Coin-Op Laundromat, Uni-Mart, Old Bank Deli, East Brady Public Library, Farmer’s National Bank, Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, All Stars Bar and Grill, St. Cloud Bar Hotel Restaurant, Nelson’s Hardware, Bridgeview Crossing, East Brady Baptist Church, St. Eusebius Catholic Church, and East Brady First Presbyterian Church.

• 4:00 p.m. – The arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Veteran’s Park at the corner of Kelly’s Way and First Street, escorted

by the East Brady Fire Company volunteers

• 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Farmer’s National Bank Parking Lot and Veterans Park at Kelly’s Way and First Street, coffee, hot chocolate, and popcorn, DJ holiday music, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and treat bags for the children

• 5:00 p.m. – Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Kelly’s Way and First Street, the highlight of the day will be the Light-Up festivities