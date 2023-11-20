Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide
Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 07:11 AM
Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides or Youth Care Aides to work directly with Adolescents in a residential mental health setting in Marienville, Pennsylvania.
Salary: $15.00 per hour.
Shift: 3pm – 11pm.
Benefits & Perks:
- Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
- 403(b) Savings Plan
- Life Assistance Program (LAP)
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training
- Advancement Opportunities
Hiring Requirements:
- High School Diploma or GED
- Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening
- Must pass criminal background check investigation
- Flexibility to work overtime as required
For more information about this position follow the link to the Abraxas Youth and Family Services website.
