Featured Local Job: Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides or Youth Care Aides to work directly with Adolescents in a residential mental health setting in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Salary: $15.00 per hour.

Shift: 3pm – 11pm.

Benefits & Perks:

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Hiring Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

For more information about this position follow the link to the Abraxas Youth and Family Services website.



