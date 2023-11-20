James Lee Stewart, 73, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, November 18, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 25, 1950, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Eleanor Clark Stewart.

James graduated from Kiski Area High School and attended ICM School of Business.

He was married on July 31, 1971, in St. James Church in Apollo, to the former Deborah A. Liberatore and she survives.

Mr. Stewart had been employed as a salesman for Snap-On Tools.

A member of the NRA, He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited.

He enjoyed NASCAR and was a ham radio operator.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Shari Neely of Oil City, two granddaughters, Katelyn McCoy and her husband Anthony of Oil City, and Maddison Neely of Oil City. Katelyn and Anthony are expecting the Stewart’s first great grandchild soon.

James is also survived by two sisters Patricia Jackson and her husband Harold of Apollo, Linda Ault, and her husband John of Export. Several nieces and nephews and his mother-in-law Jeannette Liberatore of Apollo also survive.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

