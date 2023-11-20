Local Man Accused of Firing Shotgun During Argument in Farmington Township Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of firing a shotgun during an altercation in Farmington Township is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Jeremiah Ross Hinderliter, of Leeper, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Hinderliter is facing the following charges:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville Trooper Nash Rupp was notified of this offense that occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 9. It was originally reported to PSP Clarion.

On the above date and time, the victim arrived at her temporary residence on Marshall Drive in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County. At this time, she engaged in a verbal argument with Jeremiah Hinderliter, who refused to let her into the residence. Both the victim and Hinderliter currently reside at the residence, the complaint states.

The verbal argument continued into the back patio portion of the residence. Hinderliter then retrieved a shotgun from inside the residence and proceeded to re-engage in the verbal altercation. During the continued verbal altercation, Hinderliter held the shotgun at the hip, “negligently waving it in the immediate direction of the victim,” according to the complaint.

Hinderliter continued to tell the victim to leave the property while simultaneously discharging one round from the shotgun into the air, the complaint notes.

After firing the shot, Hinderliter stated, “This was your warning shot, you don’t get another,” the complaint states.

The victim was within close proximity to Hinderliter at the time of the discharged weapon, the complaint continues.

The victim related she was unaware that the firearm was loaded and was in fear of being shot after the round had been discharged, the complaint notes.

After a continued verbal altercation, Hinderliter left the residence, traveling south, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, a criminal history records check of Hinderliter was conducted and proved he was convicted of an enumerated offense and is a person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell, or transfer a firearm.

Hinderliter was arraigned at 11:30 p.m. on October 9, in front of District Judge Duane Quinn.

