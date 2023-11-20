‘Look for the Helpers’ at AmeriCorps RSVP

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fred Rogers once offered famous advice “to look for the helpers.”

(Pictured above: “Helpers” are everywhere at the 2023 volunteer celebration!)

Mr. Rogers could have found plenty of helpers at the recent 2023 volunteer celebration held by AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and the Clarion Jefferson Community Action.

“AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is the largest senior volunteer program in the nation,” Cheryl Shellhammer, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Director told exploreClarion.com. “Since 1971, RSVP has dedicated itself to solving problems in our local communities and is an effective means to help our neighbors.”

A total of 276 RSVP AmeriCorps volunteers serving Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties donated 23,056 volunteer hours in 2023.

“RSVP Volunteers monitor fields and streams; knit, sew, and crochet for those in need; help in food pantries and deliver home-delivered meals to alleviate food insecurities; and perform a variety of services at hospitals and other non-profits,” Shellhammer said.

“Volunteers also make possible the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), and in 2023, prepared 1642 federal tax returns. Finally, this year we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the New Bethlehem Valley Thrift Shop and its 50 volunteers.”

Volunteers served the following organizations:

– Aging Services, Inc

– Armagh Social Center

– Aultman Social Center

– Brockway Depot

– Brookville Chamber of Commerce

– Chestnut Hills Social Center

– Clarion Area Agency on Aging

– Clarion Hospital

– Clarion Library

– Clarion Literacy Council

– Community Action, Inc.

– Department of Veteran Affairs

– Heritage House

– Homer City Senior Center

– Indiana County Community Action Program

– Indiana Regional Medical Center

– Indiana Social Center

– Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging

– Jefferson County Fair

– Jefferson County Housing Authority

– Knox Public Library

– Knox Senior Center

– Leeper Senior Center

– Mahoning Hills Social Center

– New Bethlehem Senior Center

– Penn Highlands Hospital

– Pennies from Heaven

– Pennsylvania Senior Environment Corps

– Punxsutawney Area Hospital

– Punxsutawney Senior Center

– Redbank Valley Church Association

– Rimersburg Senior Center

– Saltsburg Social Center Salvation Army

– St. Vincent De Paul Society

– Summerville Library

– The Foundry

– Two Lick Social Center

The following individuals were recognized for their service to the community:

30 years of service: Joanne Jacklin.

20 years of service: Donald Cyphert, Marie Cyphert, and Judy Tabler.

15 years of service: Ruth Good.

10 years of service: Janet Carr, Robert Ciancio, and Sandra Gahagen.

Five yearsof service: Patricia Krauss, Janet Milliron, and Nancy Wilson.

1000+ hours: Peggy Jo Staab, 2620.

500+ hours: Harry Nulph.

New members: Carrah Campbell, Vickie Case, Jean Fowkes, Nancy Ganoe, Pat Gunter, Darlene Issi, Deborah Klepfer, Margaret McCall, Deby Males, Carol Morgan, Karen Reaghart, Jill Ross, Darlene Smith, Michelle Smith, Susan Taylor, Barbara Traister, and Patty Weaver.

