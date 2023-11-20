Nancy Deloris (Gathers) Wenner

Nancy Deloris Wenner, age 91 of Sligo, passed away Saturday morning, November 18, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 20, 1932 in Sligo, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Wray and Blanche Burns Gathers.

She was an operator for Bell Telephone and retired from AT&T.

Deloris was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, going to sales, and shopping on QVC.

Deloris loved being outside, working in her flower garden, and watching and feeding the birds.

She will always be remembered for saying, “Do what makes you happy” and putting others before herself.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Cathi) Wenner of Knox; granddaughter, Kirsten Wenner and great granddaughter, Kinley Rose Wenner, both of Hollidaysburg.

Deloris is also survived by a brother, Connell Gathers of Sligo, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved requesting peel outs from her and remember her for telling them to “Hold on to your hats”.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Harold, Leo and Melvin.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, at the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn Street, Sligo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Faye Craig, Senior Pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Nancy Deloris Wenner to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to Deloris’ family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

