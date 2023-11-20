Rev. Msgr. Joseph K. Bobal

Reverend Monsignor Joseph K. Bobal, age 88, who began his priestly ministry as a member of the faculty of Venango Christian High School, died while a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois on Saturday, November 18.

He was born on November 17, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth (Matyas) Bobal.

He attended grade school at St. Charles school in Parma, Ohio and at the Winslow Township public school, and high school at the Reynoldsville Winslow Joint High School from which he graduated in 1953.

After a year of studies at Penn State University, he entered St. Mark Seminary in Erie and began studies at Gannon College. He completed his studies and formation for the priesthood at Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, New York, and was ordained a priest on May 23, 1963, by the Most Reverend Edward P. McManaman at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie.

He began his priestly ministry as a member of the faculty of Venango Christian High School, Oil City, where he remained until 1976. During that time, he served as Weekend Assistant at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Oil City, until 1969, and at St. Venantius Parish, Rouseville, until 1976.

In 1976, Msgr. Bobal was appointed pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Walston, which included the churches in Anita and Delancey. Four years later, he was made pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Osceola Mills. He remained in Osceola Mills until 1994 and during that time was named Pastor also of Christ the King in Houtzdale, a position he held until 1997.

From 1997 to 2003, Msgr. Bobal served as Pastor of St. Leo Magnus Parish in Ridgway and in 2003 was appointed Pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Grampian and St. Timothy Parish in Curwensville. He retired in 2006.

In addition to his pastoral duties, Msgr. Bobal served the Diocese of Erie and his brother priests as Dean of the Clearfield Deanery for thirteen years and of the St. Mary’s Deanery for six years, and as a member of the Presbyteral Council for one term. He was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus and was active in the Erie diocesan Cursillo Movement.

On July 1, 1994, Msgr. Bobal was appointed a chaplain to His Holiness with the title of monsignor.

Msgr. Bobal was preceded in death by his parents, the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth (Matyas) Bobal; and one brother; Mark Bobal. He is survived by one sister; Monica Bobal; one brother; Larry (Sharron) Bobal; and one niece; Kate Bobal. Viewing will take place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville.

The Rosary will be recited, beginning at 1:30pm. A second viewing will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Reynoldsville, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The funeral Mass will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Lawrence Persico as the main celebrant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.