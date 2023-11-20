Robert G. Holzer, age 84, of Tionesta, formerly of Cranberry Township, Butler County, died on Friday, November 17, at his home in Tionesta.

He was born April 1, 1939 in Pittsburgh, son of the late Paul G. and Monica (Neding) Holzer.

“Bob” graduated from Baldwin High School in 1957.

On August 10, 1979, in Winchester, VA, he married Bernadette K. (Levdansky) Holzer, who survives.

He began employment with the PA Department of Corrections of Pittsburgh in 1970 and rose through the ranks to Major, retiring in 1997 after 27 years of service to the Commonwealth.

While with the Department, he became a certified NRA Police firearms instructor and was also a member of the original SCIP Cert, a State Correctional Institute of Pittsburgh Community Emergency Response Team. SCIP CERT is a team of enforcement correctional professionals dedicated to the education of officers and the quality and safety of the state facility.

He also was previously employed by Repro Graphics.

Bob and Bernadette share a very strong and meaningful faith and are members of St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Tionesta, along with working with “The Fryers” of the church.

He was also very community minded and was a member of the following: Tionesta Lions Club, current President for the past 12 years and long-term member of Tionesta Borough Council, Fryburg Sportsmans Club, Allegheny Valley Sportsmans Association, all the Tionesta and surrounding area. He was also a life member of the National Rifle Association, life member of the Allegheny County Rifle Club, and life member of the Ambridge Sportsmans Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter and her husband, Barbara G. and David Dixon of Avalon, three grandchildren, David Dixon and his fiancée Jennifer of Belleview, Daniel Dixon and his wife Jessica of Ambridge, and Amanda Lucas and her husband Joseph of Hopewell Township, seven great grandchildren, and one sister, Marlene Young of Baldwin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Young.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Friday, November 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Tionesta with Father Joseph Kalinowski celebrating the Mass.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tionesta Lions Club, PO Box 535, Tionesta, PA, 16353.

