Rodney Lynn Campbell Sr., age 76, of Franklin, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, November 18, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on April 20, 1947, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Lois Mae Oliphant and the late John Homer Campbell of Kennerdell.

Rodney graduated from Victory Joint High School in 1965.

On July 27, 1968, Rodney married the former Marcia Lynn Faivre, who survives, by the Rev. Clair Heitzenrater, in the Grace United Methodist Church. They just celebrated their 55th anniversary this past July.

Marcia and Rodney met while carpooling and attending the New Castle Business College for two years. He received a degree in higher accounting and business administration. While attending college, Rodney was known for his many speeches on repairing clocks. He loved clocks and could repair almost any clock that he got his hands on.

Rodney began working at First Seneca Bank in 1967, shortly after graduating from New Castle Business College. He was employed at the bank the entire time through all the name changes and mergers. He retired in 2011 from the Trust Department at the bank, putting in over 45 years there.

Rodney was a member of the Oil City Jaycees, receiving the highest award of JCI Senator, and the Kiwanis Club, where he held many offices. He helped with the Soap Box Derby that was held yearly in Oil City. Rodney was also an active member of the Venango County Gideons. He was a member of the Northwest Medical Center Foundation and served on the Venango County VNA Board and Foundation for many years.

Rodney and his wife, Marcia, are long-time members of Grace United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his loving wife, Marcia Lynn Faivre Campbell, and four children; a daughter Julie Ann Danzer and her fiancé Bill Yochum of Franklin, a son, Rodney Lynn Campbell, Jr. of Franklin, a son, Michael Andrew Campbell and his wife, Colleen, of Westport, MA, and a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Davis and her husband, Brandon, of Conroe, TX. Rodney has six grandchildren who also survive, Kenzie Danzer, Danielle Davis, Nathaniel Danzer, John Campbell, Emily Davis, and Jason Campbell.

In addition, a sister-in-law, Bonnie Faivre Rihel and her husband, Jerry, of Grove City, along with three nieces, one nephew, and two cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, preceding Rodney in death were an infant sister, Barbara Sue, and Rodney’s twin sister, Sandy Campbell Alcorn, and her husband, Ronald Alcorn.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will follow the visitation at the funeral home beginning at noon, with the Rev. John Miller, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Oakwood Heights for the loving care they gave Rodney during his stay there.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Rodney’s name to Gideons International or to Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

