SPONSORED: Black Friday Sales Event Is Happening at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM!
Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Black Friday Sales Event is the sale of the year at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM!
They are running at least 10% off MSRP on New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees, New 2023 Jeep Compasses, New 2023 Jeep Gladiators, New 2023 Jeep Renegades, and New 2023 RAM Pickup trucks.
Check out the new 2023 inventory here: www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com
The weather is always perfect in Clarion Chrysler’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.