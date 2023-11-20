SPONSORED: Check Out Long Shot Ammo & Arms Week-Long Sportsman Sale!
Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Long Shot Ammo & Arms to take advantage of the week-long Sportsman Super Sale.
The Sportsman Super Sale runs now through Sunday, November 26th, and will include special sales and giveaways.
Follow the Sale Event page for more information.
On Black Friday, November 24, The Garbage Pit food truck will be set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for all the hunters passing through on their way to camp.
They will also have pop-up vendors inside the store including:
- Gibson’s Reapin’ Sweets
- So Stinkin’ Fresh
- Lunar Rainne Holistics
- Groundhog Grindz Café
For any questions, call the shop at 814-365-7028.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
