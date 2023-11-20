 

State Police Calls: Cash Stolen, DUIs

Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2Area State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Farmington Twp.

On November 17 around 3:15 p.m., Marienville State Police responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

It was determined the arrestee, a 33-year-old Lucinda female, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Emlenton Borough

On November 3, around 5:15 p.m., Franklin State Police were doing a welfare check at 514 Allegheny Avenue, Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Upon further investigation, the operator of a 2011 Chevy Impala, a 68-year-old Parker man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Charges are pending the results of the toxicology report.

Theft in Hickory Twp.

On November 17 around 5:22 p.m., Marienville State Police responded to the report of a theft along Route 666 in Hickory Township, Forest County.

The victim reported $800 in cash had been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.


