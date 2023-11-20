 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police: Man Returns Bank Bag Containing Over $3000 Cash

Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

man-returns-moneyFRANKLIN, Pa. — A bank bag containing over $3000 cash has been returned to its rightful owner.

According to a report issued by Trooper Obenrader, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on November 16, 2023, when the victim reported dropping a blue bank bag containing $3,200 in cash in the parking lot of Red Express, 1375 Pittsburgh Road, Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

The victim was unaware of the loss before departing the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed a white male exiting his vehicle, picking up the bag, and returning to his vehicle where he stowed away the cash-filled bag. The unidentified man was seen leaving the premises with the bank bag.

In an email issued on Sunday, November 19, Trooper Todd Bingham, Community Services Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, said the male in surveillance footage has been identified and returned the money.

Police did not say whether charges would be filed against the man; however, they did request removal of the original article asking the public to help identify him.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.