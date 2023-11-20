State Police: Man Returns Bank Bag Containing Over $3000 Cash

FRANKLIN, Pa. — A bank bag containing over $3000 cash has been returned to its rightful owner.

According to a report issued by Trooper Obenrader, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on November 16, 2023, when the victim reported dropping a blue bank bag containing $3,200 in cash in the parking lot of Red Express, 1375 Pittsburgh Road, Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

The victim was unaware of the loss before departing the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed a white male exiting his vehicle, picking up the bag, and returning to his vehicle where he stowed away the cash-filled bag. The unidentified man was seen leaving the premises with the bank bag.

In an email issued on Sunday, November 19, Trooper Todd Bingham, Community Services Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, said the male in surveillance footage has been identified and returned the money.

Police did not say whether charges would be filed against the man; however, they did request removal of the original article asking the public to help identify him.

