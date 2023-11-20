 

Stephen M. Safford

Monday, November 20, 2023 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-T9YrkGFIEKV6ucej (1)Stephen M. Safford, 73, of Oil City, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Mr. Safford had lived most of his life in Westville, NY.

Born April 19, 1950, in Westville, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond M. and Mary L. Dawley Safford.

Stephen served in the United States Army.

He had been self employed.

Stephen enjoyed collecting artwork and coins.

He is survived by one sister, Bonnie Schoeppner of Oil City, two nephews, Derek Stoltenburg of Naples, FL, Brian Stoltenburg of Oil City, great nephew Bramon and great niece Berlin, as well as step nieces and a step nephew, Julie Sheridan, Nancy Ungvarsky and David Schoeppner, and step great nieces Lorelei, Logan, Emma and Liam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Gordon Safford.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family in Westville, NY.

The Reinsel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


