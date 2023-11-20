Vehicle Slams Into Tree After Driver Swerves to Avoid Deer in Forest County

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of what led an area woman to crash her vehicle into a tree in Forest County last week.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Saturday, November 18, the crash happened on Neilltown Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County, at 9:16 a.m. on Sunday, November 12.

Police say 20-year-old Hayleigh M. Dunlap, of Titusville, was traveling north in a 2009 Ford Fusion when a deer entered the roadway, causing Dunlap to swerve off the western side of the road.

Dunlap’s vehicle subsequently struck a tree after exiting the roadway.

Dunlap was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was disabled from the crash.

According to police, Dunlap was charged with a traffic violation.

