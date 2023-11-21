7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain after 5am. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
