AAA: As Thanksgiving Week Begins, Gas Prices Continue to Fall

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.676 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.676

Average price during the week of November 13, 2023: $3.708

Average price during the week of November 21, 2022: $4.020

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.776 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.705. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.782 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.568.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.642 Altoona

$3.761 Beaver

$3.746 Bradford

$3.553 Brookville

$3.715 Butler

$3.769 Clarion

$3.612 DuBois

$3.620 Erie

$3.717 Greensburg

$3.699 Indiana

$3.715 Jeannette

$3.733 Kittanning

$3.696 Latrobe

$3.443 Meadville

$3.854 Mercer

$3.413 New Castle

$3.699 New Kensington

$3.699 Oil City

$3.704 Pittsburgh

$3.596 Sharon

$3.725 Uniontown

$3.829 Warren

$3.616 Washington

Trend Analysis:

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the national average for a gallon of gas is steadily declining. Since last week, pump prices have fallen six cents to $3.30. Since the price peak for 2023, the national average has either fallen or remained flat for 60 straight days. Ten states now have averages below $3 per gallon. Today’s national average is 25 cents less than a month ago and 37 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.49 to 8.95 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.60 to settle at $76.66. Oil prices fell due to reduced market concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate, which could lead to a reduction in regional oil production and higher prices. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels to 439.4 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

