All-You-Can-Eat Hunter’s Breakfast in Rimersburg to Benefit Local Little League

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An all-you-can-eat hunter’s breakfast will be held on Saturday morning in Rimersburg.

The meal will run from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, at the Rimersburg Community Building.

Everyone is welcome for a morning of indulgence with a wide variety of breakfast classics to satisfy your cravings. Takeout options are also available.

The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for kids.

Cash and credit are accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Southern Clarion County Little League.

The Rimersburg Community Building is located at 27 Main Street in Rimersburg, Clarion County.

