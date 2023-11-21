Clarion County Elections Officials Release 2023 Municipal Election Write-In Results
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Election Department has released its write-in results for the 2023 municipal election.
(Pictured above: Clarion County Voter Registration Coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk.)
Clarion County saw numerous write-in campaigns this election cycle.
Notably, Andy “Ace” Montana ran an official write-in effort following his disqualification from the ballot. Montana was disqualified after a successful lawsuit to strike his name from the ballot for failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on his nomination papers.
Montana was not successful in his bid for a seat as a Clarion County Commissioner.
Here are the votes recorded in Clarion County, including write-in votes, provided by the Clarion County Elections Office. Note: write-in candidates that did not meet or exceed five votes have not been included.
For complete results, click here.
Justice of the Supreme Court
On Ballot
- Carolyn Carluccio – 6,157
- Daniel McCaffery – 2,545
Write-in
- Scattered – 16
Judge of the Superior Court
On Ballot
- Jill Beck – 2,553
- Timika Lane – 1,725
- Maria Battista – 5,953
- Harry F. Smail Jr – 4,977
Judge of the Commonwealth Court
On Ballot
- Matt Wolf – 2,366
- Megan Martin – 6,314
Write-in
- Scattered – 20
County Commissioners
On Ballot
- Braxton White – 2,630
- Daniel Carey – 1,497
- Wayne R. Brosius – 5,796
- Ted Tharan – 4,860
Write-in
- Scattered – 18
- Kirke Wise – 13
- Andrew Anthony Montana – 989
- Beverly L. Schmader – 19
- Brady Feicht – 50
District Attorney
On Ballot
- Drew Welsh – 7,674
Write-in
- Scattered – 24
- John Eichlin – 11
Prothonotary
On Ballot
- Jeff Himes – 7,682
Write-in
- Scattered – 21
Register/Recorder
On Ballot
- Rebeckah Weckerly – 7,718
Write-in
- Amy R. Winger – 29
- Scattered – 17
County Treasurer
On Ballot
- Karyn Montana – 7,734
Write-in
- Scattered – 19
County Auditors
On Ballot
- Jacqueline Griebel – 3,006
- Dawn B Reed – 5,205
- Jolene Weaver Frampton – 5,628
Write-in
- Dixie Wentling – 7
- Scattered – 14
- Andrew Anthony Montana – 6
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Ashland Township
On Ballot
- John Hannold – 253
Write-in
- John Macormac – 15
- Charles Weaver – 5
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Ashland Township
On Ballot
- David A. Weaver – 253
Write-in
- Jack Schmader – 28
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township
On Ballot
- Roger Swartfager – 394
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Beaver Township
On Ballot
- Steven McCoy – 389
Write-in
- Chad Stiller – 5
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township
On Ballot
- J. Randall Tharan – 394
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Brady Township
Write-in
- Bruce Clark – 5
Township Auditor (2-Year Term) Brady Township
Write-in
- Sheila Waldroup – 5
Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough
Write-in
- Corey King – 10
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Callensburg Borough
Write-in
- Corey King – 8
- Jason Heeter – 6
Borough Council (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough
Write-in
- Corey King – 7
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Clarion Borough
On Ballot
- James Jim Averill – 403
- Carol Lapinto – 435
- Zach Garbarino – 446
Write-in
- Scattered – 6
- Andrew Anthony Montana – 68
- Christy Logue – 34
Borough Council (2-Year Term) Clarion Borough
Write-in
- Andrew Anthony Montana – 46
- Christy Logue – 63
- Scattered – 5
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township
On Ballot
- Patrick G. Aaron – 588
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township
Write-in
- Scattered – 14
- Laura Heasley – 8
Borough Council (4-Year Term) East Brady Borough
On Ballot
- Dennis King – 134
- Barbara Mortimer – 140
- Devon L. Weidenhof – 124
- Joe Willig – 166
Write-in
- Tim Lepinksi – 9
Borough Council (2-Year Term) East Brady Borough
On Ballot
- Joy McCluskey – 174
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Elk Township
On Ballot
- Ray A. Rennard – 339
Write-in
- Keith Etzel – 5
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Elk Township
Write-in
- Dixie Wentling – 116
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Foxburg Borough
On Ballot
- Judy Fleming – 36
- Ben Allison – 34
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Farmington Township
On Ballot
- Matthew J. Sherbine – 453
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Hawthorn Borough
On Ballot
- Mary Wells – 71
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Highland Township
On Ballot
- Rick Forbes – 152
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Highland Township
On Ballot
- Richard A. Staley – 172
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Knox Borough
On Ballot
- Linda Ann Runyan – 126
- Brandon A. Thompson – 129
- Melissa D. Pierce – 114
- Jack E. Bish Jr. – 204
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Knox Township
On Ballot
- Linda Steiner Mander – 217
Write-in
- Andrew Hockman – 21
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Licking Township
On Ballot
- Robert Bodenhorn – 96
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township
On Ballot
- Harry G. Smathers – 232
- Stephen C. Allison – 285
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township
On Ballot
- Connie L. Slagle – 466
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Madison Township
Write-in
- Scott Earley – 16
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Millcreek Township
Write-in
- Fred Brandstetter – 37
- Lary Puskaric – 5
Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Millcreek Township
Write-in
- Deb Bonner – 21
- Larry Puskaric – 5
- Deb Palmer – 11
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Millcreek Township
Write-in
- Bob Kahle – 27
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township
On Ballot
- Walter Shook – 358
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Monroe Township
On Ballot
- Robert Gates – 361
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township
On Ballot
- Beth A. Saylor – 366
Borough Council (4-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough
On Ballot
- Brian Fox – 152
- Scott C. Barrett – 149
Write-in
- Blane Gold – 7
Borough Council (2-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough
Write-in
- William Rupert – 8
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Paint Township
On Ballot
- Ken Ganoe – 308
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Paint Township
Write-in
- Mark Hazlett – 6
- Scattered – 7
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Perry Township
On Ballot
- William Bill Say – 176
Write-in
- Mary Jane Kriebel – 5
Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Perry Township
On Ballot
- Rodney Rod Alworth – 188
Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Perry Township
On Ballot
- Jeffery Wiant – 192
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Perry Township
On Ballot
- Gerald Blane Neely – 208
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Piney Township
On Ballot
- James R. Morris – 79
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Piney Township
Write-in
- Marci Bowser – 5
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Porter Township
On Ballot
- Steven Greenawalt – 321
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Redbank Township
On Ballot
- Simon Brosius – 283
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Richland Township
Write-in
- Stephen E. Miller – 50
- Bryan A. Phillips – 27
Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Richland Township
Write-in
- Norma Baum – 6
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Rimersburg Borough
On Ballot
- Roger Crick – 135
- Karina Libecco – 138
- Pamela Curry – 126
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Salem Township
On Ballot
- Eric Barnett – 200
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Shippenville Borough
On Ballot
- Paul R. Woodburne – 61
Write-in
- Andrea Gardner – 6
- Michael Petronzio – 6
- Charles Knight – 20
Borough Council (2-Year Term) Shippenville Borough
Write-in
- Charles Knight – 7
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough
On Ballot
- Jason B. Kreibel – 90
- Susan E. Risher – 94
Write-in
- Kerry Graham – 12
- Donald Lawrence – 7
Borough Council (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough
On Ballot
- Wayne Meier – 90
- D. Mark Dell – 92
Write-in
- Donald Lawrence – 6
Borough Auditor (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough
On Ballot
- Myrna Z. Dunlap – 99
Borough Tax Collector (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough
On Ballot
- Julie Raybuck – 115
Borough Council (4-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough
On Ballot
- William Dennis Logue – 50
Write-in
- Richard Feicht – 17
- Barry F. Sullivan – 9
- Scattered – 5
Borough Auditor ( 6-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough
On Ballot
- Marty L. Forsythe – 59
Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Strattanville Borough
Write-in
- Richard Thompson – 11
Borough Council (4-Year Term) Strattanville Borough
On Ballot
- William Chad Hollenbaugh – 110
Write-in
- Robert Michael Beers – 18
- Karen Reddick – 6
Borough Auditor (6-Year Term) Strattanville Borough
On Ballot
- David Corte – 110
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Toby Township
On Ballot
- Darrell Horner – 138
Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Washington Township
On Ballot
- Mark Beichner – 298
School Director (4-Year Term) Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV
Write-in
- Diana Page – 6
School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion Area School District Region At Large
On Ballot
- Dave Estadt – 1,228
- Todd MacBeth – 1,172
- Erich Spessard – 876
- David L. Lewis – 833
- Hugh D. Henry – 823
- Theron Miles – 1,016
Write-in
- Andrew Anthony Montana – 5
School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region I
On Ballot
- Christopher Mogus – 425
- David W. Eggleton Sr. – 419
School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region II
On Ballot
- Nathaniel C. Parker – 485
Write-in
- Kathy Henry – 8
School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region III
On Ballot
- Julia Pando – 72
- Marty Selker – 103
School Director (4-Year Term) Karns City School District Region At Large
On Ballot
- Brenda Ealey – 135
- Joshua Price – 113
- Tara Hackwelder – 105
- Joseph Boltz – 119
- William Summerville – 100
- Denny Kelly – 124
- Morgen Mogus – 42
School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region I
On Ballot
- Rodney L. Sherman – 194
- Dustin L. Swartfager – 270
- Jason McMillen – 293
School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region II
On Ballot
- James Beary – 207
- Eric Weiser – 297
- Ken Swartfager – 432
School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region III
On Ballot
- Abigail Simcheck – 667
Write-in
- Gregory Barrett – 10
School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region I
On Ballot
- Amanda Hepinger – 379
Write-in
- Shane Tharan – 13
- Robin Cornicki – 48
School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region II
On Ballot
- Garrett L. Carulli – 165
- Gretchen McCord Wolbert – 224
Write-in
- Robin Cornecki – 8
School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region III
On Ballot
- Scott B. Daum – 224
- Kathy Vanish – 260
Write-in
- Robin Cornecki – 10
School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II
On Ballot
- Matthew Burns Confer – 278
- R. John Sayers – 455
Write-in
- Briana Kiehl – 45
School Director (2-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II
On Ballot
- Kevin D. Johnson – 417
Write-in
- Briana Kiehl – 115
School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region III
On Ballot
- Christopher B. Adams – 349
Write-in
- Briana Kiehl – 7
School Director (4-Year Term) Union School District Region At Large
On Ballot
- Jeffrey A. Kriebel – 532
- Tricia Hepler – 475
- Shelly Atzeni – 426
- Terry Sweeney – 394
- Tressa Smith – 601
Jack Panella Retention Question
On Ballot
- Yes – 3,769
- No – 3,531
Victor P Stabile Retention Question
On Ballot
- Yes – 4,256
- No – 3,058
