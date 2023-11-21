Clarion County Elections Officials Release 2023 Municipal Election Write-In Results

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Election Department has released its write-in results for the 2023 municipal election.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Voter Registration Coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk.)

Clarion County saw numerous write-in campaigns this election cycle.

Notably, Andy “Ace” Montana ran an official write-in effort following his disqualification from the ballot. Montana was disqualified after a successful lawsuit to strike his name from the ballot for failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on his nomination papers.

Montana was not successful in his bid for a seat as a Clarion County Commissioner.

Here are the votes recorded in Clarion County, including write-in votes, provided by the Clarion County Elections Office. Note: write-in candidates that did not meet or exceed five votes have not been included.

For complete results, click here.

Justice of the Supreme Court

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 16

Judge of the Superior Court

On Ballot

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 20

County Commissioners

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 18

Kirke Wise – 13

Andrew Anthony Montana – 989

Beverly L. Schmader – 19

Brady Feicht – 50

District Attorney

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 24

John Eichlin – 11

Prothonotary

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 21

Register/Recorder

On Ballot

Write-in

Amy R. Winger – 29

Scattered – 17

County Treasurer

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 19

County Auditors

On Ballot

Write-in

Dixie Wentling – 7

Scattered – 14

Andrew Anthony Montana – 6

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Ashland Township

On Ballot

Write-in

John Macormac – 15

Charles Weaver – 5

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Ashland Township

On Ballot

Write-in

Jack Schmader – 28

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

Write-in

Chad Stiller – 5

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Brady Township

Write-in

Bruce Clark – 5

Township Auditor (2-Year Term) Brady Township

Write-in

Sheila Waldroup – 5

Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

Corey King – 10

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

Corey King – 8

Jason Heeter – 6

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

Corey King – 7

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Clarion Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Scattered – 6

Andrew Anthony Montana – 68

Christy Logue – 34

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Clarion Borough

Write-in

Andrew Anthony Montana – 46

Christy Logue – 63

Scattered – 5

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township

Write-in

Scattered – 14

Laura Heasley – 8

Borough Council (4-Year Term) East Brady Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Tim Lepinksi – 9

Borough Council (2-Year Term) East Brady Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Elk Township

On Ballot

Write-in

Keith Etzel – 5

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Elk Township

Write-in

Dixie Wentling – 116

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Foxburg Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Farmington Township

On Ballot

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Hawthorn Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Highland Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Highland Township

On Ballot

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Knox Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Knox Township

On Ballot

Write-in

Andrew Hockman – 21

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Licking Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Madison Township

Write-in

Scott Earley – 16

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

Fred Brandstetter – 37

Lary Puskaric – 5

Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

Deb Bonner – 21

Larry Puskaric – 5

Deb Palmer – 11

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

Bob Kahle – 27

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

Borough Council (4-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Blane Gold – 7

Borough Council (2-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough

Write-in

William Rupert – 8

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Paint Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Paint Township

Write-in

Mark Hazlett – 6

Scattered – 7

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

Write-in

Mary Jane Kriebel – 5

Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Piney Township

On Ballot

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Piney Township

Write-in

Marci Bowser – 5

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Porter Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Redbank Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Richland Township

Write-in

Stephen E. Miller – 50

Bryan A. Phillips – 27

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Richland Township

Write-in

Norma Baum – 6

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Rimersburg Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Salem Township

On Ballot

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Shippenville Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Andrea Gardner – 6

Michael Petronzio – 6

Charles Knight – 20

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Shippenville Borough

Write-in

Charles Knight – 7

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Kerry Graham – 12

Donald Lawrence – 7

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Donald Lawrence – 6

Borough Auditor (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

Borough Tax Collector (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

Borough Council (4-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Richard Feicht – 17

Barry F. Sullivan – 9

Scattered – 5

Borough Auditor ( 6-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough

On Ballot

Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

Write-in

Richard Thompson – 11

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

On Ballot

Write-in

Robert Michael Beers – 18

Karen Reddick – 6

Borough Auditor (6-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Toby Township

On Ballot

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Washington Township

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV

Write-in

Diana Page – 6

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion Area School District Region At Large

On Ballot

Write-in

Andrew Anthony Montana – 5

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region I

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region II

On Ballot

Write-in

Kathy Henry – 8

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region III

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Karns City School District Region At Large

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region I

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region II

On Ballot

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region III

On Ballot

Write-in

Gregory Barrett – 10

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region I

On Ballot

Write-in

Shane Tharan – 13

Robin Cornicki – 48

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region II

On Ballot

Write-in

Robin Cornecki – 8

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region III

On Ballot

Write-in

Robin Cornecki – 10

School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II

On Ballot

Write-in

Briana Kiehl – 45

School Director (2-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II

On Ballot

Write-in

Briana Kiehl – 115

School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region III

On Ballot

Write-in

Briana Kiehl – 7

School Director (4-Year Term) Union School District Region At Large

On Ballot

Jack Panella Retention Question

On Ballot

Victor P Stabile Retention Question

On Ballot

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.