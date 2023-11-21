 

Clarion County Elections Officials Release 2023 Municipal Election Write-In Results

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion County Election Workers 2023CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Election Department has released its write-in results for the 2023 municipal election.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Voter Registration Coordinators Laura O’Neil and Bobby Wilk.)

Clarion County saw numerous write-in campaigns this election cycle.

Notably, Andy “Ace” Montana ran an official write-in effort following his disqualification from the ballot. Montana was disqualified after a successful lawsuit to strike his name from the ballot for failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on his nomination papers.

Montana was not successful in his bid for a seat as a Clarion County Commissioner.

Here are the votes recorded in Clarion County, including write-in votes, provided by the Clarion County Elections Office.  Note: write-in candidates that did not meet or exceed five votes have not been included.

For complete results, click here.

Justice of the Supreme Court

On Ballot

  • Carolyn Carluccio – 6,157
  • Daniel McCaffery – 2,545

Write-in

  • Scattered – 16

Judge of the Superior Court

On Ballot

  • Jill Beck – 2,553
  • Timika Lane – 1,725
  • Maria Battista – 5,953
  • Harry F. Smail Jr – 4,977

Judge of the Commonwealth Court

On Ballot

  • Matt Wolf – 2,366
  • Megan Martin – 6,314

Write-in

  • Scattered – 20

County Commissioners

On Ballot

  • Braxton White – 2,630
  • Daniel Carey – 1,497
  • Wayne R. Brosius – 5,796
  • Ted Tharan – 4,860

Write-in

  • Scattered – 18
  • Kirke Wise – 13
  • Andrew Anthony Montana – 989
  • Beverly L. Schmader – 19
  • Brady Feicht – 50

District Attorney

On Ballot

  • Drew Welsh – 7,674

Write-in

  • Scattered – 24
  • John Eichlin – 11

Prothonotary

On Ballot

  • Jeff Himes – 7,682

Write-in

  • Scattered – 21

Register/Recorder

On Ballot

  • Rebeckah Weckerly – 7,718

Write-in

  • Amy R. Winger – 29
  • Scattered – 17

County Treasurer

On Ballot

  • Karyn Montana – 7,734

Write-in

  • Scattered – 19

County Auditors

On Ballot

  • Jacqueline Griebel – 3,006
  • Dawn B Reed – 5,205
  • Jolene Weaver Frampton – 5,628

Write-in

  • Dixie Wentling – 7
  • Scattered – 14
  • Andrew Anthony Montana – 6

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Ashland Township

On Ballot

  • John Hannold – 253

Write-in

  • John Macormac – 15
  • Charles Weaver – 5

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Ashland Township

On Ballot

  • David A. Weaver – 253

Write-in

  • Jack Schmader – 28

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

  • Roger Swartfager – 394

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

  • Steven McCoy – 389

Write-in

  • Chad Stiller – 5

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Beaver Township

On Ballot

  • J. Randall Tharan – 394

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Brady Township

Write-in

  • Bruce Clark – 5

Township Auditor (2-Year Term) Brady Township

Write-in

  • Sheila Waldroup – 5

Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

  • Corey King – 10

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

  • Corey King – 8
  • Jason Heeter – 6

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Callensburg Borough

Write-in

  • Corey King – 7

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Clarion Borough

On Ballot

  • James Jim Averill – 403
  • Carol Lapinto – 435
  • Zach Garbarino – 446

Write-in

  • Scattered – 6
  • Andrew Anthony Montana – 68
  • Christy Logue – 34

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Clarion Borough

Write-in

  • Andrew Anthony Montana – 46
  • Christy Logue – 63
  • Scattered – 5

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township

On Ballot

  • Patrick G. Aaron – 588

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Clarion Township

Write-in

  • Scattered – 14
  • Laura Heasley – 8

Borough Council (4-Year Term) East Brady Borough

On Ballot

  • Dennis King – 134
  • Barbara Mortimer – 140
  • Devon L. Weidenhof – 124
  • Joe Willig – 166

Write-in

  • Tim Lepinksi – 9

Borough Council (2-Year Term) East Brady Borough

On Ballot

  • Joy McCluskey – 174

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Elk Township

On Ballot

  • Ray A. Rennard – 339

Write-in

  • Keith Etzel – 5

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Elk Township

Write-in

  • Dixie Wentling – 116

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Foxburg Borough

On Ballot

  • Judy Fleming – 36
  • Ben Allison – 34

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Farmington Township

On Ballot

  • Matthew J. Sherbine – 453

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Hawthorn Borough

On Ballot

  • Mary Wells – 71

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Highland Township

On Ballot

  • Rick Forbes – 152

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Highland Township

On Ballot

  • Richard A. Staley – 172

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Knox Borough

On Ballot

  • Linda Ann Runyan – 126
  • Brandon A. Thompson – 129
  • Melissa D. Pierce – 114
  • Jack E. Bish Jr. – 204

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Knox Township

On Ballot

  • Linda Steiner Mander – 217

Write-in

  • Andrew Hockman – 21

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Licking Township

On Ballot

  • Robert Bodenhorn – 96

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township

On Ballot

  • Harry G. Smathers – 232
  • Stephen C. Allison – 285

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Limestone Township

On Ballot

  • Connie L. Slagle – 466

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Madison Township

Write-in

  • Scott Earley – 16

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

  • Fred Brandstetter – 37
  • Lary Puskaric – 5

Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

  • Deb Bonner – 21
  • Larry Puskaric – 5
  • Deb Palmer – 11

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Millcreek Township

Write-in

  • Bob Kahle – 27

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

  • Walter Shook – 358

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

  • Robert Gates – 361

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Monroe Township

On Ballot

  • Beth A. Saylor – 366

Borough Council (4-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough

On Ballot

  • Brian Fox – 152
  • Scott C. Barrett – 149

Write-in

  • Blane Gold – 7

Borough Council (2-Year Term) New Bethlehem Borough

Write-in

  • William Rupert – 8

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Paint Township

On Ballot

  • Ken Ganoe – 308

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Paint Township

Write-in

  • Mark Hazlett – 6
  • Scattered – 7

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

  • William Bill Say – 176

Write-in

  • Mary Jane Kriebel – 5

Township Supervisor (4-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

  • Rodney Rod Alworth – 188

Township Supervisor (2-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

  • Jeffery Wiant – 192

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Perry Township

On Ballot

  • Gerald Blane Neely – 208

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Piney Township

On Ballot

  • James R. Morris – 79

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Piney Township

Write-in

  • Marci Bowser – 5

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Porter Township

On Ballot

  • Steven Greenawalt – 321

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Redbank Township

On Ballot

  • Simon Brosius – 283

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Richland Township

Write-in

  • Stephen E. Miller – 50
  • Bryan A. Phillips – 27

Township Auditor (6-Year Term) Richland Township

Write-in

  • Norma Baum – 6

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Rimersburg Borough

On Ballot

  • Roger Crick – 135
  • Karina Libecco – 138
  • Pamela Curry – 126

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Salem Township

On Ballot

  • Eric Barnett – 200

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Shippenville Borough

On Ballot

  • Paul R. Woodburne – 61

Write-in

  • Andrea Gardner – 6
  • Michael Petronzio – 6
  • Charles Knight – 20

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Shippenville Borough

Write-in

  • Charles Knight – 7

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

  • Jason B. Kreibel – 90
  • Susan E. Risher – 94

Write-in

  • Kerry Graham – 12
  • Donald Lawrence – 7

Borough Council (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

  • Wayne Meier – 90
  • D. Mark Dell – 92

Write-in

  • Donald Lawrence – 6

Borough Auditor (4-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

  • Myrna Z. Dunlap – 99

Borough Tax Collector (2-Year Term) Sligo Borough

On Ballot

  • Julie Raybuck – 115

Borough Council (4-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough

On Ballot

  • William Dennis Logue – 50

Write-in

  • Richard Feicht – 17
  • Barry F. Sullivan – 9
  • Scattered – 5

Borough Auditor ( 6-Year Term) St. Petersburg Borough

On Ballot

  • Marty L. Forsythe – 59

Borough Mayor (2-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

Write-in

  • Richard Thompson – 11

Borough Council (4-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

On Ballot

  • William Chad Hollenbaugh – 110

Write-in

  • Robert Michael Beers – 18
  • Karen Reddick – 6

Borough Auditor (6-Year Term) Strattanville Borough

On Ballot

  • David Corte – 110

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Toby Township

On Ballot

  • Darrell Horner – 138

Township Supervisor (6-Year Term) Washington Township

On Ballot

  • Mark Beichner – 298

School Director (4-Year Term) Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Region IV

Write-in

  • Diana Page – 6

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion Area School District Region At Large

On Ballot

  • Dave Estadt – 1,228
  • Todd MacBeth – 1,172
  • Erich Spessard – 876
  • David L. Lewis – 833
  • Hugh D. Henry – 823
  • Theron Miles – 1,016

Write-in

  • Andrew Anthony Montana – 5

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region I

On Ballot

  • Christopher Mogus – 425
  • David W. Eggleton Sr. – 419

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region II

On Ballot

  • Nathaniel C. Parker – 485

Write-in

  • Kathy Henry – 8

School Director (4-Year Term) Clarion-Limestone School District Region III

On Ballot

  • Julia Pando – 72
  • Marty Selker – 103

School Director (4-Year Term) Karns City School District Region At Large

On Ballot

  • Brenda Ealey – 135
  • Joshua Price – 113
  • Tara Hackwelder – 105
  • Joseph Boltz – 119
  • William Summerville – 100
  • Denny Kelly – 124
  • Morgen Mogus – 42

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region I

On Ballot

  • Rodney L. Sherman – 194
  • Dustin L. Swartfager – 270
  • Jason McMillen – 293

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region II

On Ballot

  • James Beary – 207
  • Eric Weiser – 297
  • Ken Swartfager – 432

School Director (4-Year Term) Keystone School District Region III

On Ballot

  • Abigail Simcheck – 667

Write-in

  • Gregory Barrett – 10

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region I

On Ballot

  • Amanda Hepinger – 379

Write-in

  • Shane Tharan – 13
  • Robin Cornicki – 48

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region II

On Ballot

  • Garrett L. Carulli – 165
  • Gretchen McCord Wolbert – 224

Write-in

  • Robin Cornecki – 8

School Director (4-Year Term) North Clarion School District Region III

On Ballot

  • Scott B. Daum – 224
  • Kathy Vanish – 260

Write-in

  • Robin Cornecki – 10

School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II

On Ballot

  • Matthew Burns Confer – 278
  • R. John Sayers – 455

Write-in

  • Briana Kiehl – 45

School Director (2-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region II

On Ballot

  • Kevin D. Johnson – 417

Write-in

  • Briana Kiehl – 115

School Director (4-Year Term) Redbank Valley School District Region III

On Ballot

  • Christopher B. Adams – 349

Write-in

  • Briana Kiehl – 7

School Director (4-Year Term) Union School District Region At Large

On Ballot

  • Jeffrey A. Kriebel – 532
  • Tricia Hepler – 475
  • Shelly Atzeni – 426
  • Terry Sweeney – 394
  • Tressa Smith – 601

Jack Panella Retention Question

On Ballot

  • Yes – 3,769
  • No – 3,531

Victor P Stabile Retention Question

On Ballot

  • Yes – 4,256
  • No – 3,058

