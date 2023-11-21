Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Cornmeal Dressing

The sweet-tart flavor of the dried cranberries really complements the dish’s turkey sausage!

Ingredients

3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal



1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon white pepper1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed1 large onion, diced1 large fennel bulb, diced (about 1 cup)1 garlic clove, minced1 large egg yolk, beaten4 cups soft French or Italian bread crumbs3/4 cup dried cranberries2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar1 teaspoon minced fresh sage1 teaspoon minced fresh savory1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

-In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup broth, cornmeal, salt and pepper until smooth. In a large saucepan, bring remaining broth to a boil. Add cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil; cook and stir for 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; set aside.

-Crumble sausage into a large nonstick skillet; add onion and fennel. Cook over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in egg yolk and cornmeal mixture. Add bread crumbs, cranberries, parsley, vinegar, sage, savory and nutmeg.

-Transfer to a 1-1/2-qt. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.