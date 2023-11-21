 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Cornmeal Dressing

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The sweet-tart flavor of the dried cranberries really complements the dish’s turkey sausage!

Ingredients

3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided
1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed
1 large onion, diced
1 large fennel bulb, diced (about 1 cup)
1 garlic clove, minced
1 large egg yolk, beaten
4 cups soft French or Italian bread crumbs
3/4 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon minced fresh sage
1 teaspoon minced fresh savory
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

-In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup broth, cornmeal, salt and pepper until smooth. In a large saucepan, bring remaining broth to a boil. Add cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil; cook and stir for 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; set aside.

-Crumble sausage into a large nonstick skillet; add onion and fennel. Cook over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in egg yolk and cornmeal mixture. Add bread crumbs, cranberries, parsley, vinegar, sage, savory and nutmeg.

-Transfer to a 1-1/2-qt. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.