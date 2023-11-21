Clarion Man Accused of Beating Woman with Lamp Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man accused of assaulting a woman with a lamp is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Brandon John Hinderliter, of Clarion, is slated for Tuesday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Trooper Brandon Hoffman was dispatched to an incident of harassment in the 400 block of South 2nd Avenue in Clarion, Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Upon arrival at the scene, Trooper Hoffman spoke with the victim, whose right foot appeared to be bruised and swollen, the complaint states.

When Trooper Hoffman asked the victim what happened to her foot, she reported that she and Brandon Hinderliter got into a fight around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, the complaint indicates.

She further explained that she was trying to leave the apartment and while she was packing various items, Hinderliter got angry. She stated Hinderliter grabbed a lamp and started to swing it around. He eventually struck her on the right foot with the lamp, according to the complaint.

The strike of the lamp caused her foot to bruise and swell, the complaint notes.

Hinderliter was arraigned at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.