Featured Local Job: Nursing Supervisor

Abraxas I is hiring Registered Nurses as either a Nurse Supervisor or Charge Nurse (RN) position for their Mental Health program at in Marienville, PA.

Salary: $70,000 Annually.

Job Type: Full-time.

Benefits:

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO), Paid Holidays, Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Requirements:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania.

Prior Supervisory experience preferred.

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision.

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Driver’s License.

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing.

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances).

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

For more information about this position follow the link to the Abraxas Youth and Family Services website.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.