James E. Hoover, 35, of Rocky Grove, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 19, 2023, after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

Born in Franklin on July 8, 1988, he was a son of Tami L. Coulter Hoover and the late John C. Hoover.

He was a 2006 graduate of Franklin High School.

James enjoyed the outdoors, working and, above all, spending time with his family. James was a proud and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. James had a great sense of humor and that continued up until last days.

He worked as a machinist at Century Propeller Corporation. James was a dedicated and hard worker who continued to work through his battle with cancer until this past May.

On March 2, 2019, he married the love of his life, the former Megan McClain, and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Tami L. Hoover, two brothers, Craig Hoover and his wife Heather and Jeremy Hoover, a sister, Cynthia Adams and her husband Travis; Father-in-law, William McClain and his wife Debbie, and Mother-in-law, Michelle McClain; a brother-in-law, Matt McClain, and his significant other, Missy; an aunt, Toni Coulter, an uncle, Bob Hoover and his wife Tammy, a great-aunt, Marcella Hoover; six nieces and nephews, Emilee and her significant other, Chad, Anna, Charlee, Zeetah, Camdin and Mason and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Anna Coulter, Paternal grandparents, Paul and Zeetah Hoover, father, John C. Hoover, an aunt, Pam Hoover, two cousins, Corey McBride and Cristi Hoover.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt and Pastor Gary Bailey, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323 or the VNA of Venango County Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

