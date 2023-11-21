Local Man Jailed on Strangulation Charges Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who is facing strangulation charges following a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Russell Warren Hartzell, of Knox, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, at 8:45 a.m., in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Hartzell faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The complaint, filed by the Clarion Borough Police Department, alleges that the incident happened on November 10 when Hartzell allegedly impeded the breathing of a known female victim by placing his hands around her throat, nose, and mouth. The incident reportedly caused the woman to almost lose consciousness.

In addition to the strangulation charge, Hartzell is accused of causing bodily harm to the victim. The filed report details injuries to the woman’s right eye and the left side of her face. An observed red abrasion on her throat was also noted in the complaint.

The victim provided police with evidence of the assault, including photographs of her injuries and medical records from her visit to an urgent care facility.

Following the investigation, Hartzell was taken into custody on November 11. He reportedly denied touching the victim during the incident but was arrested on charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.

Hartzell was placed in the Clarion County Jail and released three days later after a professional bondsman posted $5,000.00 cash bail on his behalf.

