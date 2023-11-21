Man Who Took Bank Bag Filled with Cash and Later Returned It Could Face Prosecution

FRANKLIN, Pa. — A man who picked up a bank bag containing over $3000 cash and then returned it after police released video surveillance photos of him, could face prosecution.

According to a report issued by Trooper Obenrader, the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on November 16, 2023, when the victim reported dropping a blue bank bag containing $3,200 in cash in the parking lot of Red Express, 1375 Pittsburgh Road, Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

The victim was unaware of the loss before departing the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed a white male exiting his vehicle, picking up the bag, and returning to his vehicle where he stowed away the cash-filled bag. The unidentified man was seen leaving the premises with the bank bag.

In an email issued on Sunday, November 19, Trooper Todd Bingham, Community Services Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, said the male in surveillance footage has been identified and returned the money.

Bingham said on Monday that the investigation remains open and Trooper Obenrader will be referring the case to the Venango County District Attorney’s office for a prosecution decision.

The man’s identity has not been released.

