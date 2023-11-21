 

New Bethlehem Woman Crashes into Building in Porter Township

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-lights-october23PORTER TWP, Pa. – A single-vehicle crash took place in Porter Township, causing damage to an unoccupied structure but resulting in no injuries, according to a release issued by PSP Clarion.

According to Trooper Cyphert, the incident occurred on Route 861, west of Curllsville Road, in Porter Township on the evening of November 18, 2023, at approximately 9:44 PM.

Lauren Bayuk, a 39-year-old resident of New Bethlehem, was traveling east in the right-hand lane when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway off the right-side berm.

Bayuk’s 2018 Honda Odyssey rode the shoulder, struck a sign, a culvert, and eventually an unoccupied structure. The vehicle came to a final rest, pointing southeast, partially on its side, wedged between the structure and a utility pole.

Despite the severity of the crash, Bayuk, who was using both lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the incident, was not injured and did not require transportation to a medical facility.

PSP Clarion, assisted by New Bethlehem Fire, Southern Clarion EMS, MC Auto, and West Penn Power, responded to the scene.

Bayuk was charged with failure to give immediate notice of the accident to the police department, as per the Pennsylvania vehicle code 3746A2.


