Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Ricky D. Wice

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BTmDfbkXr1MK (1)Ricky Daniel Wice, 65, of Seneca, went Home to the Lord on Saturday evening, November 18, 2023.

He was born in Oil City on May 24, 1958, to the late Norbert Roland “Wimp” and Beverly June (Moon) Wice.

Rick was a 1976 graduate of Cranberry High School, where he was known as “Sunshine.”

He was of the Methodist faith. He was very devoted to God.

Rick enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, and western movies.

He was a former dispatcher for Ergon Trucking and previously drove for 25 years for various transporter lines.

He was married in the Seneca E.C. Church on December 24, 2003, to Barbara Marie Wice, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Danielle M. Walters of Seneca, and Russell L. Wice and his significant other, Elizabeth Dunham of Oil City; two step-children, Christina Frazier (USAF) and her husband Brady, and Eric Falkenburg of Hanover. His grandchildren include Lovanna, Brielle, Olivia, Bryce, Morgan, Jacob, Joe, and Bailey Walters, Rowan James Wice, Maren, Jameson, and Isabella Frazier, Olivia, Gabrielle, Caitlin, C.J., and Zachary Gilbert; and his great-grandchildren, Kinzlee and Raven.

Rick is also survived by a brother, Timothy Wice, and his wife Michelle of Seneca and their children, Shane and Carlie; and a sister, Jeany Bryner of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sommer Wice; and a stepson, David Falkenburg.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, November 22, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a memorial service will follow Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Rev. David Hart, officiating.

Private interment will be in Brandon Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Rick’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

