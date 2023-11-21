Samuel S. Brown

Samuel Sampson Brown, 86, of Centerville passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at his daughter’s home.

Sam was born on May 30, 1937, in Pithole, to the late Wesley A. and Lucy Loretta Faye (McCane) Brown.

He enjoyed working with his hands, fixing riding lawn mowers, bikes, and cars. He loved to go fast.

Sam is survived by his children, Thomas Smith, April Bowles and husband Shawn, Jerry Brown of Centerville; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, sisters, Peggy Sterling and husband Butch, Carole Schenberg and husband Dick, Faye Fink, Ruby Deverick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Valerie Lee; and brothers, Teddy, Bob, Dickie, Donnie and James Brown.

No services are being observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.

