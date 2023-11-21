Senior Citizen in Fairmount City Loses $2,200 to Social Media Scam

REDBANK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A 71-year-old man from Fairmount City has fallen victim to a social media scam, resulting in a loss of $2,200 from his bank account, according to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Clarion Patrol Unit.

The theft, which is being investigated as a crime by deception, reportedly occurred on November 8, 2023, around 1:45 p.m. The exact details of the scam have not been disclosed, but PSP has confirmed that it involved a fraudulent scheme executed through social media.

The incident took place on Windmill Road in Redbank Township. The identity of the victim has been withheld due to ongoing investigations.

This case marks a growing trend of cybercrime incidents reported in the state, especially those involving senior citizens. Authorities are urging citizens to be extremely cautious when dealing with requests for personal information or money online, and to report any suspicious activities to the police.

PSP continues to investigate the case and is actively seeking any leads that may result in the identification and apprehension of the scammer(s). Anybody with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

