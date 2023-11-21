 

Patton Financial Advising: Bond Yields Are Up, but What Are the Risks?

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Patton Financial Advising submitted the following article: Bond Yields Are Up, but What Are the Risks?

After years of low yields, bonds are offering higher yields that may be appealing to investors regardless of their risk tolerance. While bonds could play a role in any portfolio, they can be a mainstay for retirees looking for stability and income, and near-retirees might consider shifting some assets into bonds in preparation for retirement.

Bonds are generally considered to have lower risk than stocks — one good reason to own them — but they are not without risk. In fact, bonds are subject to multiple risks. In considering the brief explanations below, keep in mind that coupon rate refers to the interest paid on the face value of a bond, whereas yield refers to the return to the investor based on the purchase price. A bond purchased for less than face value will have a higher yield than the coupon rate, and a bond purchased for more than face value will have a lower yield than the coupon rate.

Read The Full Article Here: Bond Yields Are Up, but What Are the Risks?

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


