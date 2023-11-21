State Police Calls: Stolen Trailer Recovered in Licking Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

State Police Recovers Stolen Trailer on Route 58 in Licking Township

Around 4:11 p.m. on November 16, 2023, Brandon Collett, of PSP Clarion, was on patrol on State Route 58/Bell Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, when a stolen trailer was located.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle towing the trailer, and the stolen trailer was then recovered.

The victim is a 54-year-old Mars man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man Arrested for DUI Following Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough

Around 7:55 p.m. on November 11, 2023, Trooper Beers, of PSP Clarion, conducted a traffic stop on North 5th Avenue/Ridge Road, in Clarion Borough on a 2017 Ford Escape for multiple traffic violations.

Upon interaction with the operator, a 49-year-old Grand Valley, Pa. man, signs of impairment were observed, and the operator was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

State Police Investigating Theft in Clarion Township

On November 15, 2023, Trooper Rapp, of PSP Clarion, investigated a theft that occurred on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

The theft of the following items occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on November 11, 2023.

Pyrex baking dish valued at $15.00

Non-stick cooking sheet valued at $15.00

Starbucks Cup valued at $20.00

HDMI Cable valued at $20.00

The victims are a 21-year-old Clarion female and a 22-year-old Mineral Springs female.

State Police in Clarion released the above reports on Monday, November 20, 2023.

