Venue Change Motion Denied in Suzette Nellis Murder Case

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — The defense’s motion for change of venue in the murder case against David Allen Bosley has been denied.

Bosley, 60, is accused of raping and murdering Marcy Suzette Nellis on March 26.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Padin argued in court on Monday, November 20th, that his client should either be granted a change of venue or that a jury be brought in from another county when Bosley is eventually brought for trial.

During his argument, he presented Senior Judge William R. Cunningham with a pile of 21 news articles, printed on letter paper, covering the case. The majority of the articles were from exploreVenango.com and The Derrick, with others from Fox News, People, and the Miami Herald citing exploreVenango.com in their coverage.

As he went through the pile of articles, Padin pointed out evidence in the case that has been made public that could be prejudicial to a potential jury, including shoe prints found at the scene, Bosley’s DNA that was recovered from the victim, prior convictions, and the fact that Bosley was included on Megan’s Law for his conviction on attempted rape.

District Attorney Shawn White, arguing for the prosecution, said the motion is premature. He said that he wants to attempt to seat an impartial jury at the proper time. If they cannot, he then might agree with the defense and seek a new venue.

The order, given by Judge Cunningham, denied the motion “without prejudice to resubmit such a request based on new evidence or the failure to seat a jury after individual voir dire.”

Individual voir dire is a process by which the defense and prosecution have an opportunity to discover a potential juror’s bias and prejudices by questioning each person individually.

