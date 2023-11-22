 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Areas of drizzle before 10am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thanksgiving Day
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
