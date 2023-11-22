7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Areas of drizzle before 10am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Areas of fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thanksgiving Day
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Monday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.