Carl H. Siegel Jr., 83, formerly of Leeper, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Concordia of Ridgeway in Pittsburgh.

Carl was born on January 12, 1940, in Clarion, to the late Carl H. Siegel Sr. and Agnes (Donahue) Siegel.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Carl had gone to the military after high school, where he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1961 until 1964.

He then met Betty J. Raisley, whom he married on November 20, 1965, at St. Michaels in Fryburg, and she survives.

They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

Carl was a truck driver for most of his life.

He was a member of the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Carl also was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children: Nanette Bechard and her husband Tim of New Kensington, Michael Siegel and his wife Loyce of South Dakota, Donald Siegel and his wife Jennifer of Taylor, Michigan, and John Siegel and his wife Amber of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren: Nathan and Hannah Siegel of Missouri and Joseph Siegel of Michigan; his siblings: Agnes Bauer of Leeper, Barb Pfendler of Vowinckel, Louise Fiscus, Bernice Strausser, Beatrice Lauffer, all of Shippenville, and Kathy Wagner of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Richard Siegel, a brother, Francis Siegel and a sister, Mary Reese.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 24, at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home in Leeper. A

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown, PA, with the Rev. Cory Pius, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.