Charlotte C. Boyd, 102, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 15, 1921, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Boyd Cassell.

Charlotte graduated from Jeanette High School at the age of 16, having skipped fifth grade.

While in high school, she sang in and won multiple singing contests throughout western Pennsylvania.

After high school, she worked as a secretary for Piger Mckaw in Pittsburgh and was accepted by the Pittsburgh opera. She began her career as a coloratura soprano and was soon awarded recognition and lead roles. The war, however, disrupted everyone’s lives.

Charlotte became engaged to her sweetheart, James Cooper Boyd, soon after Pearl Harbor, and left the opera to work in a bank close to home in Jeanette. They married on August 3, 1943, just before the Navy sent her new husband to the South Pacific.

After the war, Charlotte and Jim raised their family in over a dozen places where Jim worked as a consulting electrical engineer.

Charlotte was always surrounded by friends wherever she went with her gift of comfort and warmth for all. She participated in church music programs as both choir member and soloist as well as community theatricals.

She was fascinated with history and politics.

She participated in the civil rights movement of the 1960s as well as being an avid supporter of women’s rights.

Charlotte was an expert bridge player and founded or played in duplicate bridge clubs wherever she was.

Charlotte’s husband preceded her in death in 2003 and she moved to Oil City to be closer to family in 2006.

Surviving are four children: Janet Benjamin of Oil City, Roberta Kahler, MD, and her husband Gerald of Oil City, Jeffrey Boyd and his partner Gale Anderson of Franklin, and Elizabeth Giuseffi of Oil City; four grandchildren, Aaron Kahler and his wife Vivian of North Aurora, Ill., Benjamin Kahler and his wife Kelly of Littleton, CO, Louise Giuseffi and her fiancé Owyn Snodgrass of San Diego, CA, and Victoria Rokero and husband Keone of Kailua, HI; and four great grandchildren, Selena Benjamin, Simone Benjamin, Connor Kahler, and Marjorie Kahler.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, John Grandstaff and Emmett Benjamin, and a brother, James B. Cassell, and a sister-in-law, Susanne Cassell.

A memorial service will be private.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Venango VNA/Hospice Foundation at 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323, the Pittsburgh Opera Company at 2425 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to a charity of choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.