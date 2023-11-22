Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Thanksgiving Dinner

This one-pot Thanksgiving dinner tastes like a big holiday dinner without the work!

Ingredients

1 package (6 ounces) stuffing mix

2-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey



2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed1 jar (12 ounces) turkey gravyPepper to taste

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with turkey, beans, gravy and pepper. Cover and bake until heated through, 30-35 minutes.

