Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Thanksgiving Dinner

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This one-pot Thanksgiving dinner tastes like a big holiday dinner without the work!

Ingredients

1 package (6 ounces) stuffing mix
2-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed
1 jar (12 ounces) turkey gravy
Pepper to taste

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with turkey, beans, gravy and pepper. Cover and bake until heated through, 30-35 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


