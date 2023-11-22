CLIENT REVIEW: Zacherl Motors Ascends to Pennsylvania’s Largest International Truck Dealership

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Zacherl Motors Truck Sales, a Clarion family-owned business since 1940, became a part of Ascendance Trucks–Pennsylvania’s largest International Truck dealership, on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Pat Kahle, President of Zacherl Motor Truck Sales, told exploreClarion.com, “This is just like car dealerships. There has been talk about streamlining dealerships for over 10 years. International was asking for larger dealer groups and fewer small dealerships.

“Initially, I didn’t worry about it. At one time, most dealerships in the country were family businesses.”

According to Pat, one of the advantages of being part of a more prominent dealership is the allocation of trucks for sale. Since the COVID pandemic, shortages have reduced the number of trucks allotted.

Pat emphasized that Zacherl’s partnership with Ascendance will also provide reduced costs for parts, which has been a crucial concern for any dealership.

Proud of its 28 employees, Zacherl Motors wanted to ensure their situation would improve under the partnership. Pat said he talked to other dealerships who joined, and they said nothing had happened to their employees, and it was a win-win situation.

Zacherl Motors Owners to Retain Ownership

The three owners of Zacherl Motors–Pat Kahle, Steve Kahle, and Chris Rhoades–still have ownership in the dealership.

Pat said that “in March or April, the three of us met with the Ascendance ‘dealmaker,’ and my final question was a ‘dealbreaker.’ I asked (the representative), ‘Before we go any further, do I have to dress up for work?’ He looked at me and laughed. He was dressed, basically just like me. He said, ‘Look at me. This is how you can be. This is still going to be your dealership in those terms.'”

After negotiating with the Ascendance Truck representative on values and related items, Pat said they made the decision to make the change to Ascendance Trucks official on November 20, stressing that it is mainly about taking care of employees and continuing to service their customers.

“The entire time was about our employees because we wanted to keep working. I wanted to ensure that in 15 years, this location was still here,” Pat pointed out.

“I don’t believe that would’ve happened if we hadn’t moved to do something. The cool part is we get to be a big part of the decision-making process…We have a CEO; we have a CFO; we have a marketing guy; and we have a fixed-ops guy. That’s all that sits at the corporate level. The rest of it is us.”

Emotional Decision

“I guess the emotional part for me is it’s Granddad’s place, starting in 1940. My mother’s still a big part of this. She worked here officially since 1960, but she said she has probably done bookwork in 1953, helping her mom learn when she was 12 or 13; she just had her work anniversary of 63 years,” Pat said.

“We talked about it, and I said, ‘I don’t want to ruin Grandpa’s legacy.’ And, my mom said, “We’re extending Dad’s legacy because it will still be here. The beauty of having the bigger area is we will have to add people.'”

International needs this spot off Interstate 80 to take care of trucks because that’s what Clarion is here to do…take care of customers, fix trucks, and ensure the country moves.

“We solidified that International will be in Clarion County for a long time. In the end, I still get to be an owner of the overall company and have a better chance for growth for everybody,” Pat explained. “The new relationship is better for the county and the area. The only loss is my grandpa’s name on the outside. But, I love the marketing people because they said we don’t want the Zacherl name out of that. It only has to be changed on the outside.

“I told them we’re going to replace some of the mats in the office that say Zacherl Motors, and the marketing guy looked at me and said, ‘I’d rather see them in the building. You don’t want to lose all that.’ He added that this place has been here since 1940, and you don’t want to lose your legacy. You can be sure all employees will still wear Zacherl Motor hats.”

Technology Keeps Us in Touch with Our Drivers

Zacherl Motors and International made significant investments in technology over the years, including high-speed fiber connection to the Internet to keep in touch with their fleet of trucks.

The fact that there’s so much information out there helps the trucks get their product to where it belongs, and then their customers are satisfied because they’re not waiting for whatever they’re doing.

“This even includes replacing parts and keeping the trucks running. They have things in place where certain codes come up on the electronic control module in the truck. It tells the driver that a part is in danger of failing. International approves fixing it before it fails. Even though it hasn’t completely failed, if they tell us, and they tell the fleet to come in here, we get paid for the warranty work on that before it fails because they’d rather get it before it does.”

Growth Will Continue

Ascendance Trucks’ concept is to build a big dealer group to scale, enjoy each other’s inventories, and enjoy the price breaks on parts from vendors because there is more volume.

The rise in electronic vehicles was another component that helped Zacherl Motors make the change. As a single-location dealer, it would have been difficult to incorporate all the infrastructure for electronic vehicles.

Ascendance Trucks Clarion plans to establish a center in the Clarion area to train and recruit workers for International trucks.

“The fixed operations guy from corporate lives in Florida, but he’s at all these places in Pennsylvania as much as he is in Florida,” Pat explained.

He loves this little town of Clarion with its hometown atmosphere and family-owned outlook, Pat said.

During his visits, he stays at a Main Street B&B owned by Jim Crooks.

“That kind of tells you his mentality,” Pat continued. “It’s just little things about our town. When he saw they were doing the (Halloween) parade, he went out and started to hand out candy.”

Pat feels the relationship with Ascendance will be all treats and no tricks.

For more information on Ascendance Trucks Clarion, click here.

To learn more about Ascendance Trucks, visit https://ascendancetrucks.com/

