From Tavern to Family-Friendly Hangout: Huey’s New Community Gem

HUEY, Pa. (EYT) – Huey Hangout Family Fun Spot in the charming Village of Huey is the new talk of the very small town.

Owned and operated by Samantha and Brian Altman, this lively establishment–located at 1509 Huey Road–is quickly becoming a beloved community hub, offering an array of entertainment options and mouthwatering menu items that cater to visitors of all ages.

Brian and Samantha Altman at Huey Hangout’s Halloween party.

Huey Hangout has undergone a transformation this year from its previous incarnation as Savelli’s Tavern.

Samantha told exploreClarion.com that her parents owned Savelli’s Tavern for about ten years. This year they decided that they wanted to focus on another bar they own, so they sold the liquor license. Then, they asked Samantha and Brian if they had an idea for the building before they sold it.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this, so this is what we came up with,” Samantha explained.

Since its grand opening on September 22, 2023, Huey Hangout has been bustling with activity.

“We have a birthday party here almost every weekend. Weekends are very busy,” Samantha said. “Through the week, it’s steady. We’re happy with how it’s going.”

One of the unique aspects of Huey Hangout is its commitment to creating a family-friendly environment.

“We have great food. Our customers are saying that the food is delicious. And, they like that they can come here, and their children don’t have to be tied to their seats. They can get up and play. It’s a fun place for everybody—all ages,” Samantha added.

In addition to the diverse menu, which includes locally sourced meats from a nearby family-owned farm, Huey Hangout boasts a selection of 15 to 20 arcade games and a jukebox, ensuring that there’s never a dull moment for guests. They also offer snacks, Slushees, and Perry’s Ice Cream to satisfy every craving.

“Since we opened, people have told us, ‘Thank you for doing this. It’s just what we needed,'” Samantha shared.

Huey Hangout is not only about good food and games; it’s also about preserving the spirit of a gathering spot that has been cherished by the community for generations. The Altman family’s commitment to this vision is reflected in the warm and welcoming atmosphere they have created.

As the holiday season approaches, Huey Hangout is gearing up for its first music event on Saturday, November 25, with plans to host more in the future. Whether you’re seeking a memorable family outing, a birthday celebration, or a lively hangout spot, Huey Hangout Family Fun Spot is your destination.

For more information about their events and offerings, visit their Facebook page: Huey Hangout Family Fun Spot on Facebook.

