John “Jack” Joseph Robinson Sr., 86, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in Conneautville.

Born November 28, 1936, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Thomas Henry and Clara Winifred (Hannah) Robinson.

A graduate of Rocky Grove High School, Jack served in the US Army as a military policeman in Germany.

After his discharge from active duty, he continued his service to his country in the US Air Force Reserves.

After his military service, he explored multiple careers including auctioneer, lumber jack, insurance salesman, produce business owner, cotton mill worker and electrician.

In his free time, Jack was usually in the woods, whether to hunt or appreciate the wildlife and nature surrounding him.

He also enjoyed woodworking and coaching youth basketball and baseball teams.

He is survived by four children: Jackie Upton (Keith), Frenchburg, KY; Rob Robinson Jr (Sam), Linesville, PA; Joan Zamagni (Derek), Hollywood Park, TX; and Tom Robinson (Jerilynn), Griffin, GA. Jack is also remembered by 11 grandchildren: Billie Jo, Justin, Teddy, John, Mark, Miranda, Alex, Elizabeth, Jack, Kaitlyn, and Cole; and 13 great-grandchildren Emma, Phoenix, Cohen, Hunter, Austin, Lynzlee, Athena, Nevaeh, Leah, DJ, Connor, Nathan, and Felicity; and great-great-grandchildren, Ashton and Annastasia.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Daniels Robinson, daughter Janet Lynn Bedillion, brother Thomas Richard Robinson, and sister Margaret Jean Pettit.

At Jack’s request, there will be a small service for immediate family members only. He asked friends and loved ones to go to the woods when they are able. When you do, sit under a tree, and listen to the birds, the crunch of leaves or snow under your feet, and know he is there with you.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

