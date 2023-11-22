PennWest Named 2023 ‘Best for Vets’

Pennsylvania Western University was recently honored with the coveted 2023 Best for Vets College recognition by Military Times, which provides the largest and most comprehensive annual rankings of colleges for military service members and veterans.

In 2023, 325 schools in the U.S. earned the distinction, with PennWest receiving the No. 14 rank in the Mid-Atlantic.

Each year, the Military Times survey regarding programs for military personnel is sent to colleges and universities across the nation. The results are then analyzed–along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs—and turned into an official ranking.

The rankings have become a go-to resource for schools to spread the word about their veteran programs and help veterans make important decisions about their educational planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service.

PennWest serves serve veterans, eligible dependents, service members of the National Guard and Reserve and active-duty service members by helping them navigate Veterans Affairs benefits, gain admission to the university, transfer military experience credits, obtain work-study jobs and more.

On each PennWest campus, Department of Military Science provides a program of leadership development which prepares college men and women for service as officers in the United States Army.

After graduation, they serve as commissioned officers on active duty, or as an officer in an Army Reserve or National Guard unit.

For more information on PennWest’s support for military and veterans, visit www.pennwest.edu/military.

