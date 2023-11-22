Position Switch Led Libero Abby Knapp-Greeley Down the Road to Signing to Play Volleyball at Mount Aloysius

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Abby Knapp-Greeley has an alter ego.

She’s the one who dances before volleyball games for Clarion-Limestone. She’s the one who is always taking the edge off, calming her teammates and making them laugh.

She is “Gail” and she has helped Knapp-Greeley negotiate challenges both on and off the court.

(Pictured above, Abby Knapp-Greeley signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Mount Aloysius College/submitted photo)

“When you see me crazy dancing or having a lot of fun on the court — that’s the ADHD side. That’s the Gail girl,” Knapp-Greeley said, laughing. “And then there’s Abby, who’s calmer and more serious.”

The “Gail” thing was started by former Clarion-Limestone multi-sport standout Kendall Dunn, who gave Knapp-Greeley the moniker in the spring when an errant softball knocked out one of Knapp-Greeley’s front teeth.

“Rootin’ tootin’ Gail is how it started,” Knapp-Greeley said, laughing again. “We’ve been playing around with that the whole season. I would be like two people at practice, basically.”

When Knapp-Greeley signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Mount Aloysius College on Tuesday, she resisted the urge to sign “Gail,” too.

During the recruiting process, the senior libero told Mount Aloysius volleyball coach Brianna Baker about her other side, about Gail.

“She’s welcome here any time,” Baker said.

That sealed the deal for Knapp-Greeley, who wanted to go to a place that would embrace her unique personality, which has been formed over the years through her battles with dyslexia, ADHD and anxiety.

Knapp-Greeley has found a balance now — with Gail by her side — and has a place to call home on the volleyball court for the next four years.

“Honestly, it was great; I was really looking forward to playing with Mount Aloysius because they really focus on mental health,” Knapp-Greeley said. “They really make sure their players are good mentally and I liked that because I really focus on that kind of stuff as well.”

In the first grade, Knapp-Greeley was held back a year because of her struggle with dyslexia. By the age of 13, she was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. She has also had bouts with anxiety.

She’s been able to manage it thanks in large part to sports, which has given her a much-needed outlet.

Knapp-Greeley also plays softball, is a member of the track and field team and a cheerleader.

On the volleyball court, Knapp-Greeley is perfectly suited to play libero. She is frenetic, fearless and has an instinct for where the ball is going to be.

It allowed her to spearhead the defense for the Lions, who won the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship and reached the District 9 Class A title match, losing to eventual state champion Elk County Catholic.



(Abby Knapp-Greeley, front row center, is flanked by her mother, Amber Greeley, and father, TJ Greeley. Standing in the back are, from left: Clarion-Limestone Area School District principals Rob Sintobin and Dave Eggleton, assistant volleyball coach Ali Mortensen, head volleyball coach Ryan Troupe, assistant coach Becca Dougherty and athletic director Brad Frazier/submitted photo)

Knapp-Greeley was named second-team all-KSAC this season.

“Honestly, for me, I was really proud of everybody,” she said. “I’m so thankful for all of our coaches for putting in the time. (Coach Ryan Troupe) has two little girls and he’s always there for us. He does club season on top of that, so it’s almost a year-round thing and he prepared us so well for this season. I can honestly say I wouldn’t have been able to sign to play in college without him and the coaches.”

And Knapp-Greeley may not have continued to play volleyball without Troupe.

She began her volleyball career as an outside hitter.

And she disliked it. So much so that she pondered quitting.

But during a club volleyball match before Knapp-Greeley’s junior year, Troupe decide to put Knapp-Greeley at libero.

She immediately took to the position.

“When I was an outside, I started not liking the sport anymore,” Knapp-Greeley said. “It just wasn’t the right position for me. I actually thought about not doing volleyball anymore because I just didn’t like it. But then (Troupe) really opened the doors for me and showed me that passing and being a libero was the way for me. It just clicked. I fell right back in love with the sport and became completely obsessed with it.”

Still, Knapp-Greeley always thought she would play softball in college.

But the tooth incident soured her a bit on softball, opening the door for volleyball to become her first passion.

“I had thought about playing volleyball (at the next level), but I never though I’d be good enough. My coach helped me get the confidence that I could. He told me I could do it.”

Knapp-Greeley is looking forward to seeing what she can do on a college volleyball court at Mount Aloysius.

And Gail, too.

They will both likely square off against Dunn at some point next season. Dunn is trying to make a comeback from injury at Pitt-Bradford as a setter.

Mount Aloysius and Pitt-Bradford are both members of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

They plan on working out together this offseason to prepare.

“Kendall and I are going to get personal trainers,” Knapp-Greeley said, chuckling. “She’s finally back into sports. She pumping through and we’re gonna get ourselves into nice shape for next season.”

