Seneca Rocks Audubon, Clarion Garden Club Donate Books to Local Libraries

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Resized_20230913_123126CLARION CO., Pa. — The Clarion County Garden Club and Seneca Rocks Audubon recently purchased books for elementary school and public libraries in Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Janice Horn, left, and Rose Slike.)

These two organizations have supported “The Book Project” since 2009.

Librarians chose five titles from a list of 10 books, including fiction and nonfiction offerings, generated by Paulette Colantonio and other Seneca Rocks members.

Librarians selected books to enhance student learning and collection development issues.

Four elementary schools responded, including Allegheny-Clarion Valley, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and Keystone.

Clarion Free Library, Foxburg Library, Knox Public Library, Eccles-Lesher, and Redbank Valley completed the list of respondents in Clarion County.

In addition, Seneca Rocks Audubon donated books to Forest Elementary School, Oil City, Marienville, and Brookville public libraries.

In all, 65 new titles were delivered to these institutions.

The five fiction titles included this year were:

  • The Christmas Owl: Based on the True Story of a Little Owl Named Rockefeller by Ellen Kalish and Sterer Gideon;
  • Digger and the Flower by Joseph Kuefler;
  • Grandma Lisa’s Humming, Buzzing, and Chirping Garden by Lisa Doseff;
  • The Garden Next Door by Collin Pine; and
  • The Winter Bird by Kate Banks.

Nonfiction titles included:

  • Waiting for Wings by Lois Ehlert;
  • A Nest is Noisy by Dianna Aston;
  • Hummingbird by Nicola Davies;
  • Owling: Entering the World of the Mysterious Birds of the Night by Mark Wilson; and
  • Plant a Pocket of Prairie by Phyllis Root.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

