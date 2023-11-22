Six Golden Eagles on Academic All-District Soccer List

CLARION, Pa. — The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced their 2023 Academic All-District women’s soccer teams on Tuesday, November 21.

(Pictured above, top row, from left: Reese Aquilio, Jaci Bowser, Nicole Brown; bottom row, from left: Kylee Cross, Hailey Dobb, and Alex Velez.)

Six Golden Eagle soccer players made the list this year, the maximum allowed for an individual school.

To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athletes must be a sophomore or older academically and in terms of their eligibility, must maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better, and must have played in either 90% of their team’s games or started 66% of their team’s games.

Reese Aquilio (4.00 – Early Childhood Education) earns her first career appearance on the Academic All-District list in 2023. The sophomore defender started 14 games this year and was among the team’s leaders in minutes played.

Jaci Bowser (3.77 – Early Childhood Education) is on the Academic All-District team for the second time her in career. The senior forward played and started in all 18 games this year with one goal and one assist to her credit.

Nicole Brown (3.89 – Early Childhood Education) is on the Academic All-District team for the second straight year, and the junior defender has now started and played in 53 consecutive games dating back to the start of her freshman year. She led the Golden Eagles in minutes played in 2023.

Kylee Cross (4.00 – Speech Pathology) is now a two-time Academic All-District selection, with the senior forward moving into the top-three all-time in scoring in program history this year. Cross scored three goals and added three assists for nine points this year.

Hailey Dobb (3.83 – Sport Management) makes her first career appearance on the Academic All-District list. A stalwart defender, Dobb has started 35 of her first 36 career games, and was third on the team in minutes played this year.

Alex Velez (3.54 – Nursing) earned a spot on the Academic All-District team for the second time in her career, with the senior goalkeeper starting the final 13 games of the season in net. She was part of a combined shutout in the season finale, a 1-0 win over Pitt-Johnstown.

