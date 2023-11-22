State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Arrested for DUI, Alcohol & Drugs; Passenger OD’d, Administered Narcan



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Emlenton Man Arrested for DUI; Clarion Hospital Responds to Passenger Who Overdosed

On October 13, 2023, around 4:27 p.m., Trooper McGinnis, of PSP Clarion, responded to the area of the Clarion Walmart for the report of two men sleeping in a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire while the vehicle was running.

The operator–a 28-year-old Emlenton Borough male–was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs and subsequently arrested for DUI.

The passenger of the Pontiac was suffering an overdose and was administered three doses of Narcan by Clarion Hospital EMS and then taken to Clarion Hospital for further evaluation.

Harassment on South 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township

Trooper Hoffman, of State Police in Clarion, is investigating an incident of harassment that occurred on November 12, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., on South 2nd Avenue, Monroe Township, Clarion County, between a girlfriend and a boyfriend at their residence.

The victim is a 27-year-old Monroe Township male.

Firearms Act Violation in Paint Township

Trooper Cyphert, of PSP Clarion, is investigating a Firearms Act violation that occurred as a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2022, around 4:25 p.m., on Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The investigation continues.

