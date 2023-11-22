William J. Bowie, age 98, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on March 2, 1925, in Oil City, he was a son of the late John and Ida Miller Bowie.

William joined the US Army in April 1943, during WWII. He served on a tour in Europe and received the Good Conduct Medal and an Arrowhead Victory Medal during his time in service. He was a proud veteran, honorably discharged in December 1945.

Mr. Bowie worked for the Oil City Glass Company as an inspector until retirement.

In July 1948, William married the former Mildred Ella Salsgiver, who survives, in the Calvary United Methodist Church. They just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this past July. Mildred and William were able to share a room in Oakwood Heights during William’s final weeks.

William and Mildred were lifetime members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City.

In his spare time, William loved woodworking, always down in his basement working on a project. He also loved to travel with his wife, even visiting England twice to visit relatives.

He was a lifetime member of the Oil City VFW Post 464 and the American Legion Post 32 Oil City.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred Bowie, and four children, Susan Uhlott and her husband Dennis of SC, Charles Bowie of Oil City, Jean Nalepa of FL, and Laura Black and her husband Jay of Rocky Grove; four grandchildren, Michael Uhlott and his wife Dawn, Tim Nalepa, Jaycie Mays and her husband Jacob, and Willem Bennett; and two great grandchildren, Marshall Uhlott and Stella Uhlott.

In addition to his parents, preceding William in death are a daughter-in-law, Joyce Bowie, a grandson, John Haney Jr., two sisters, and one brother.

A visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, November 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, with the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard presenting full military honors, and Pastor Denise Mains officiating the funeral.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to Calvary United Methodist Church, 115 E. First Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisonhome.com.

