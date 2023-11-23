7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, November 23, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Thanksgiving Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow before 1am, then a chance of snow. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
