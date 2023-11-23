 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Spiced Cranberry Drink

Thursday, November 23, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Friends like the tangy twist it gets from Red Hots!

Ingredients

8 cups hot water
1-1/2 cups sugar

4 cups cranberry juice
3/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup lemon juice
12 whole cloves, optional
1/2 cup Red Hot candies

Directions

1. In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine water, sugar and juices; stir until sugar is dissolved. If desired, place cloves in a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with string to form a bag. Add spice bag and Red Hots to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low until heated through, 2-3 hours. Before serving, discard spice bag and stir punch.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


