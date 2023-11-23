Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Spiced Cranberry Drink

Friends like the tangy twist it gets from Red Hots!

Ingredients

8 cups hot water

1-1/2 cups sugar



4 cups cranberry juice3/4 cup orange juice1/4 cup lemon juice12 whole cloves, optional1/2 cup Red Hot candies

Directions

1. In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine water, sugar and juices; stir until sugar is dissolved. If desired, place cloves in a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with string to form a bag. Add spice bag and Red Hots to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low until heated through, 2-3 hours. Before serving, discard spice bag and stir punch.

