SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture BOGO Black Friday Sales Event

Thursday, November 23, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Faller's Furniture 2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join Faller’s Furniture for a BOGO Black Friday Sales Event.

Take advantage of the buy-one-get-one 50% off sale on any big red-tag item in the Outlet Center.

The BOGO sale will run from Friday, November 24, through Saturday, November 25.

*50% off red-tagged items must be of equal or lesser value. All sales are final. See Store for Details.

Faller's BOGO

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 South 5th, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.


