This Is What Clarion County Is Thankful For

Thursday, November 23, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

thankful3CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Ashley Brown: “Baby Lennex.”

Patty Kline: “Family.”

Michael Kalinowski: Dollar General

Stacy Gibson:

Justin & Cassy Bell: “I am thankful for handsome son Connor Kopnitsky.”

Justin & Cassy Bell: “I am thankful for my beautiful children, my wonderful husband, and my puppy dog Willow!”

Dan Gothe: “Family and a place to call home. My health, having a job, above all and most important is the Good Lord allowing me to wake up and experience the day and his beautiful works.”

Amber Marzullo: Weed and my wife.

Andrea Wise: “My daughters.”

Danielle Wilfong: “My finacé and my daughter.”


