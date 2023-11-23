This Is What Clarion County Is Thankful For

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – We asked our readers what they are most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:

Ashley Brown: “Baby Lennex.”



Patty Kline: “Family.”

Michael Kalinowski: Dollar General

Stacy Gibson:



Justin & Cassy Bell: “I am thankful for handsome son Connor Kopnitsky.”



Justin & Cassy Bell: “I am thankful for my beautiful children, my wonderful husband, and my puppy dog Willow!”



Dan Gothe: “Family and a place to call home. My health, having a job, above all and most important is the Good Lord allowing me to wake up and experience the day and his beautiful works.”

Amber Marzullo: Weed and my wife.

Andrea Wise: “My daughters.”



Danielle Wilfong: “My finacé and my daughter.”



